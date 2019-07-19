WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump discussed the investigation into the MH17 air crash five years ago with visiting Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders… noted that yesterday [Wednesday] marked the five-year anniversary of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17 being shot down," the readout said on Thursday.

"The United States fully supports the ongoing work of Dutch authorities and the Joint Investigation Team to bring justice to those responsible."

US President Donald Trump and Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, met today in Washington DC to discuss economic and security cooperation, according to a White House statement issued last week.

