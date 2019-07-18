Russian FM Lavrov and Germay's Maas Deliver Speeches at Petersburg Dialogue Meeting (Video)

The Petersburg Dialogue Russian-German Public Forum was established by Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 2001. It aims to promote cooperation between the countries, providing a platform for dialogue between politicians, businessmen, researchers and cultural figures.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart held opening speeches at the annual Petersburg Dialogue Russian-German Public Forum in the German city of Petersberg near Bonn.

The ministers are expected to discuss the state of arms control, situation in Syria and other issues.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!