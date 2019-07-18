Anime Fans in Mourning After Attacker Torches Animation Studio in Japan, Killing 23

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched - raising $200,000 in four hours - after a mystery attacker set fire to Kyoto Animation’s headquarters in Japan. Anime and manga is a huge industry in Japan with millions of children and adult fans.

​A 41-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 18 July, after breaking into the company’s offices in Kyoto and spraying an inflammable liquid, which he then set on fire, causing a huge explosion.

At least 23 people died and many more are missing after the attack at Kyoto Animation, a famous brand in Japan often referred to as KyoAni.

​The attacker reportedly shouted: “Drop dead” in Japanese during the attack.

It is not clear yet whether he was a disgruntled employee, a terrorist or suffering from a mental illness.

​The animation industry is notoriously tough in Japan, with most companies paying animators per frame but KyoAni had broken with this trend and was paying regular salaries.

© AFP 2019 / KAZUHIRO NOGI Footballer Andres Iniesta poses in front of the famous anime Captain Tsubasa

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the incident "too appalling for words" and offered condolences to the victims.

​One of its series, Evergarden, had been picked up by Netflix for the global market.

KyoAni also produced the hit anime film A Silent Voice in 2016 and a second movie, Free! Road to the World - The Dream, was due out later this month.

​Anime and manga comics are hugely popular in Japan and vary from series designed for children to adult content, known as hentai, which is pornographic.

In 2017 the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported that Japan’s anime industry was worth two trillion yen ($20 billion) a year.

