French Finance Minister Holds Presser After G7 Ministerial Meeting (Video)

The gathering of the Group of Seven finance ministers comes amid Washington's objection to France's proposed 3% tax on revenues of large tech companies.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is holding a news conference after a meeting of G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Chantilly on Thursday, 18 July.

The meeting was focused on a spat over the taxing of tech juggernauts such as Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon.

Paris earlier stressed it would push ahead with its legislation to tax tech giants. The United States has condemned the move with Washington launching a probe into French plans to put levies on the tech entreprises.

