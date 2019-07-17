Register
    First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019

    ‘Our S-400 Has Arrived. Be Prudent, America!’ – Turks React on Social Media

    © REUTERS / Turkish Military/Turkish Defence Ministry
    Despite the continued US pressure to expel Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme over its agreement to purchase Russian S-400s, Washington failed to persuade Ankara to take the “right decision”. The Turkish leadership has demonstrated the rigidity of Turkey’s position and intent to follow a policy of multipolarity in international relations.

    On 16 July, Russian military aircraft delivered another batch of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Turkey, Russia’s Ministry of Defence reports. In total, 12 Russian aircraft have already delivered S-400 components to Turkey since the start of the implementation of the agreements with Ankara.

    Sputnik has collected a selection of the most prominent publications of Turkish users on social networks about the start of the delivery of Russian air defence systems.

    Erkan Ozdemir: America should think twice now

    ​Dervis Dagdas: For the good of the nation and the people

    ​Melih Burakgur: My S-400 order has arrived

    ​İSTİHBARAT: The first batch of the S-400 missile defence system has arrived in Ankara.

    ​Ahmet Dönmez: S-400 has been deployed in the Black Sea. Be prudent, Americaaa!

    ​Kumtemir Ahmet: The unloading of the S-400 began at Mürted Air Base. Congratulations to Motherland and people.

    ​Mert Ozdemir: Amazing! Perhaps, for the first time, Turkey has not bought an expensive and bad product when there is a good one and at a reasonable price.

    ​Zuhal: Not pipes, this is the S-400. This pride is enough for all of us.

    ​Jeren: I'll give you my ex-boyfriend. Throw this brainless guy in the S-400 and launch him with a rocket.

    ​Sercan Demir: Congratulations on S-400! I really liked the picture:

    -Is this the White House?

    -Yes.

    -Is Trump there?

    -Is that you again???

    -S-400!!!

    ​Adnan Köroğlu: We have been through times when our "allies" left us unarmed in our airspace. But in the end, the S-400 was delivered. In every sense, this is an important event for our country. God grant there will come the time when we create our own air defence system.

    ​Necdet Bozyel: This pride is enough for everyone.

    ​Semra Colak: Praise Be to Allah, the S-400 has arrived. As you can see, this is no model, no figure, not a picture, not a fake.

    This is the S-400 air defence system, acquired thanks to the decisive position of our leader.

    Congratulations to the homeland and the people on the delivery of the S-400. I am proud of my Turkey!

    Hamza Bayraktar: Congratulations to our motherland and nation! Such events strengthen our country. We’ve talked about this all the time, we need to look at things in a broader sense, and it’s time to stop wasting time on trifles.

    Congratulations on the S-400 delivery. Let them burst with anger CHP, America, Merkel, secularists. Someone said that we couldn’t get them? Recep Tayyip Erdogan pounded the table and got it. And this is just the beginning. Let the USA and Europe tremble. RTE is a great president!

    Some people think that pipes that go to Kıyıköy for the Turkish Stream gas pipeline are S-400. Allah! Grant these people a mind.

    Additionally, users have published items related to cooking and put the S-400 hashtag because some traditional Turkish dishes resemble the shape of the Russian air defence system.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Selamlarrrrr🤗 Hatay usulü karisik taze dolmayla geldim bugun🙈 Malzemeler 8 adet biber dolmasi 4 adet kabak(kabaklari ikiye bolerek yapiyorum) 30 adet asma yapragi Ic malzemeleri 2.5 su bardagi pirinc 2 domates Maydanoz Sogan (3 adet) 2 diş sarimsak Domates salcasi biber salcasi Karabiber tuz pulbiber nane Zeytinyagi 1 tatli kasigi sumak(ben sivi olanindan kullaniyorum) Hazirlanisi Tum ic malzemeleri karistiyoruz Oymus oldugumuz kabaklari ve biberleri dolduruyoruz.artan harcla yapraklari sariyoruz.Daha sonra dolmalar altta yapraklar ustte olacak sekilde diziyoruz .uzerine gececek kadar suya tuz atip dokuyoruz.sonra kisik ateste pisiriyoruz . Afiyet olsun🤗 . . . #misafirimvar #pazarkahvaltısı #haftasonu #tatil #pogacatarifleri #sunum #kolaytarifler #kahvekeyfi #dereotlupogaca #ikea #eminonu #holiday #summer #aynalitepsi #englishhome #karaca #yemektariflerim #deniz #marifetlieller #ozlemdemirdovenkok #s400 #sondakikahaberler #takipçikazan #begenihilesi #begeniyebegeni#kolaysufle #cikolata #cikolataaski

    Публикация от meltemceblogg (@meltemceblogg)

    reaction, Social Media, S-400, Turkey, Russia
