Oil tanker Riah, which, acording to vessel location tracking websites, stopped transmitting signals on its location in the early hours of 14 July, didn't issue any emergency signals, a highly-profile Emirate official told Al-Arabiya on Tuesday.
"The oil tanker is not owned, and nor is used by the United Arab Emirates, it hasn't trasmitted any SOS signals," the speaker told thetelevision channel, busting reports that the vessel had changed its course and got lost in the Strait of Hormuz off the Iranian coast.
