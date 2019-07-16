Between 1995 and 1997 White House intern Monica Lewinsky admitted to nine sexual encounters with then US President Bill Clinton, who was impeached when the scandal broke. Lewinsky is now 45 and a campaigner against cyber bullying.

Monica Lewinsky - whose name hit the headlines in 1998 when it emerged she had performed oral sex on President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office - has joked about the incident on social media.

Lewinsky, who was 22 when she started working as an intern in the White House in 1995, responded to a tweet from organisational psychologist Adam Grant about what was the “worst career advice you ever received.”

Quick as a flash, Lewinsky tweeted: “an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resumé” with an emoji of a blushing face.

​Her remark led to an avalanche of responses from Twitter users, most of whom sympathised with her.

The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal erupted in 1998, when reports surfaced suggesting the then-US president enjoyed an intimate extramarital relationship with the attractive White House intern.

​The subsequent events led to Bill Clinton being impeached by the US House of Representatives in December 1998, but a subsequent trial acquitted the president of the charges, allowing him to remain in office.

​Hillary Clinton stood by her husband throughout but his reputation was damaged beyond repair, with his name becoming a butt of numerous jokes around the world.

​Lewinsky made money from a book and a TV interview with Barbara Walters in 1999 which was watched by millions of people.

She vanished soon after Mr Clinton left office in January 2001 and only emerged in 2014 when she wrote an essay, Shame and Survival, for Vanity Fair magazine.#

​Lewinsky, now 45, is believed to be unmarried and has struggled to find work in the field of communications.