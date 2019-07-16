Watch British Airways Aircraft Narrowly Miss Tourists During Landing at Skiathos

A chilling video has recently appeared on the Internet showing a British Airways plane landing just metres above tourists' heads.
The tourists were knocked off a ledge during the shocking landing.
British Airways jet lands at Skiathos Airport, Greece. https://t.co/ThFqaoKYI0 pic.twitter.com/Lu1DBwEMiY— AviationMate (@HQudah) 15 июля 2019 г.
Last year, a British schoolboy was hospitalised after he was sent flying in the air more than 10 metres after a similar "event".
Luckily enough, the 12-year-old boy, who was watching the landing with his father, landed on sand and survived the incident.
