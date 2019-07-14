Register
13:19 GMT +314 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Royal Marines vessel sails toward the Grace 1 super tanker in the British territory of Gibraltar, Thursday, July 4, 2019

    'We Will Not Give an Inch Against the English': Iranian MP Vows Legal Response to Tanker Seizure

    © AP Photo / Marcos Moreno
    World
    Get short URL
    110

    The detention of a supertanker laden with Iranian oil off the coast of Gibraltar by UK Royal Marines on 4 July has caused tensions between the two countries to skyrocket, with London deploying warships to the Persian Gulf amid claims that Tehran has attempted to seize a British oil tanker. Iran has denied the claims and accused the UK of "piracy."

    Iran's parliament is considering an appropriate response to the British seizure of the Grace 1 supertanker and will adopt a formal decision on the matter next week, Mohammad Reza Pour-Ebrahimi, lawmaker and senior member of the parliament's economic committee, has announced.

    "We will not give an inch against the English's measure," the lawmaker said, speaking to Mehr News on Sunday.

    According to the lawmaker, the tanker seizure was only "the continuation of the English's animosity against the Iranian nation both before and after the Revolution [of 1979]. This measure will not be left unanswered," he said.

    Pour-Ebrahimi did not go into detail on what specific steps Iran could take, but said that "England will pay huge costs for its action."

    It's not clear whether the lawmaker referred to the UK as 'England' deliberately as opposed to Britain or the United Kingdom, or whether it was a feature of Mehr News' translation.

    Tanker Tensions

    On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke to his UK counterpart Jeremy Hunt, reiterating Iran's demands that the UK release the Grace 1 tanker and saying that Iran would continue to export oil under any circumstances. Earlier, Hunt tweeted that he had told Zarif that London would "facilitate release" of the tanker if provided guarantees that the tanker would not go to Syria.

    British Royal Marines seized the Grace 1 off Gibraltar last week, accusing Iran of trying to smuggle the oil to Syria, in contravention of European Union sanctions against the war-torn country. Iranian officials called the seizure an illegal "form of piracy," and said the tanker was not headed to Syria anyway.

    The tanker remains docked at Gibraltar, although the crew of the ship was released Friday without charge.

    Also Friday, UK media reported that the Royal Navy would be stepping up its patrols in the Persian Gulf by deploying a second warship to the region amid claims that Iranian forces had tried to seize British oil tankers traveling through the waterway. Iranian authorities have flatly denied the claims.

    Related:

    US House Passes Defenсe Bill With Amendment That Prevents Trump From Waging War on Iran
    Iran Joins China in Criticising US, UK Meddling in Beijing's Affairs Amid Taiwan, HK Tensions
    Iran to Continue Oil Exports Under Any Circumstances – Foreign Minister
    Trump Ditched Iran Deal to Irk Obama in ‘Act of Diplomatic Vandalism’ Claims UK Envoy in Leaked Memo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    New Protective Sarcophagus for Chernobyl Power Plant's No.4 Reactor
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse