Washington Plans to Announce Sanctions Against Turkey Over S-400 Delivery Next Week - Reports

Previously, the US threatened to exclude Turkey from its F-35 programme over its decision to buy Russia's S-400 missile systems, saying that they could compromise US-made aircraft.

Washington is planning to announce sanctions against Turkey over the delivery of Russian S-400 missile systems at the end of the next week, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The team of US President Donald Trump has already decided on a package of sanctions against Turkey, a source told the agency.

Earlier in the week, the leadership of the US Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees said in a joint press release that Trump should impose sanctions on Turkey after the NATO country received the first shipment of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

On Friday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said the first shipment of S-400 air defence missile system landed in Ankara.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. The US and NATO strongly criticised Turkey's cooperation with Russia, claiming that the S-400 system was incompatible with NATO's air defence systems. Turkey, which is a NATO member state, has repeatedly said that the system does not pose any threat to the alliance.