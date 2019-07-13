Register
    FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte gestures while addressing police force to mark the 117th Philippine National Police Service anniversary at Camp Crame in Quezon city northeast of Manila

    Duterte Blasts Iceland's 'Stupid Ice-Eaters' Over UN Vote on Philippines' Narco War

    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    The Philippine president, known for his crude off-the cuff remarks, has faced criticism over his government's drug war, which has led to thousands of deaths, including extrajudicial killings of suspected drug dealers by police. Earlier this year, the president said he was prepared to "face a firing squad" to eradicate the drug problem.

    President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines has blasted Iceland over its sponsorship of a UN resolution demanding a comprehensive report on human rights situation in the Asian island nation, saying Reykjavik simply doesn't understand or have to deal with the kinds of problems he deals with, Philippine outlet Rappler has reported.

    "What is the problem of Iceland? Ice only. That is your problem. You have too much ice and there is no clear day and night there," Duterte said, speaking to prison officials in Quezon City on Friday.

    "So you can understand why there is no crime, no policeman either, and they just go about eating ice. These stupid…They don't understand the social, economic, political problems of the Philippines," the president added.

    "Please, don't f**k with me, I will really kill you," Duterte continued, apparently addressing the country's drug dealers.

    "So what's wrong? I am asking the human rights people. Is it wrong to say if you destroy my country I will kill you? Is that a crime for a president, mayor or a governor to say that in public?" he asked.

    Last week, Iceland called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to vote to support a comprehensive report on the human rights situation in the Philippines and for concrete actions to be taken over the deaths linked to the Duterte government's brutal crackdown on drugs. The resolution was adopted by the body on Thursday, with 18 of the 47 member-countries backing the measure. A Duterte spokesman said the resolution was "designed to embarrass" Manila.

    The Philippines' drug war has left at least 6,000 drug dealers and addicts dead in police operations between July 2016 and May 2019, with human rights groups alleging that the number of victims has been far higher, reaching as many as 27,000, with many of these including vigilante-style killings. The government has rejected the latter claims.

    Duterte is known for his outspoken and often crude speaking style, once calling former US President Barack Obama a "son of a w****," repeatedly attacking the Catholic Church, joking about rape and adultery, and threatening to castrate police officers involved in the drug trade.

    Earlier this year, Duterte branded some human rights activists "enemies of the government," accusing them of turning a blind eye to the victims of drug addicts and cartels, and of focusing only on the government's drug war.

    In May, Duterte doubled down on his government's policies, saying he would be ready to "go to hell to burn for eternity," be hanged "or to face a firing squad" for the sake of "the next generation of Filipinos so that they'll have a comfortable life" free of drugs, crime and corruption.

