Register
11:01 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Huawei company logo is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China

    Huawei Reproaches Lack of ‘Tangible Change’ in US Stance, Calls for Lifting of Export Restrictions

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    World
    Get short URL
    100

    On 10 July US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that as long as Huawei remains on the entity list, in its implementation of President Donald Trump’s G20 summit directive, the department would issue licenses to sell components and spare parts to the Chinese tech giant when it's determined there is no threat to US national security.

    Huawei Chairman Liang Hua says the Chinese tech giant is still waiting to see any benefit from President Donald Trump's pledge last month to grant US corporations permission to sell some components to the company, reports AP.

    On Friday Liang Hua reiterated a call on the US to revise its "unjust and unfair" decision to add Huawei, the biggest producer of network equipment used by phone companies, to a blacklist restricting exports. He told a news conference that the continued blacklisting hurts the company's US suppliers and global customers alike:

    "So far we haven't seen any tangible change…. Our stance is that the entity list should be lifted completely."

    Following through with plans to allow US companies to continue doing business with Huawei, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that “to implement the president’s G20 summit directive two weeks ago, [the Department of] Commerce will issue licenses where there is no threat to US national security.”

    Ross confirmed, however, that Huawei remains on the entity list, and that “the announcement does not change the scope of items requiring licenses from the US Commerce Department, nor the presumption of denial".

    Ren Zhengfei - Huawei founder and chief executive - hailed the decision as something that was “good for American companies”.

    US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping agreed at the G-20 summit in Japan to refrain from slapping additional tariffs on each other’s products as the two sides return to the negotiating table in a bid to finalise a trade agreement.
    In a sign of a softened stance, Trump said he agreed to allow Huawei to purchase US products.

    Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei speaks during a roundtable at the telecom giant's headquarters in Shenzhen
    © AP Photo / Dake Kang
    Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei

    Back in May, Trump issued an executive order banning US companies from using telecommunications equipment from companies that pose a national security risk, with the Commerce Department adding Huawei to a list of entities with which firms are forbidden from doing business unless they receive a special government license.

    The US and a number of other nations have been accusing Huawei of stealing commercial information with the help of their gadgets, and alleged that the company was working on behalf of the Chinese government.
    Huawei has vehemently dismissed the allegations.

    The pressure on Huawei comes against the backdrop of a trade spat between the United States and China, with the two sides exchanging several rounds of tariffs.

    Related:

    Chinese in Awe Over 'Patriotic' Huawei Make-Up of Title Character in Disney's Upcoming Mulan Movie
    ‘Only Huawei Can Lead us to 5G’: S. African President Supports Chinese Tech Giant Amid US Crackdown
    US Raises Concern Over Russia’s Deal With Huawei, Sets Conditions for Digital Talks Resumption
    US Confirms Its Crackdown Relaxation on Huawei, Says Chinese Tech Giant Still on Blacklist
    Tags:
    Huawei, Huawei, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse