35 Injured After Air Canada Plane Encounters Sudden Turbulence - Reports

Air Canada Flight AC33 from Toronto to Sydney via Vancouver was forced to divert its route to Honolulu after experiencing unforeseen turbulence.

Some 35 people sustained minor injuries on Thursday as an Air Canada flight bound for Australia encountered heavy turbulence over the Pacific Ocean. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Honolulu Airport.

Air Canada #AC33 Toronto to Sydney via Vancouver diverted to Honolulu after encountering sudden turbulence, injuring ~25 people. Medics met aircaft at gate. Boeing 777-200 had 269 passengers & 15 crew. Hotels, meals & rebooking arrangements being made. pic.twitter.com/syk8P7hM4d — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) 11 июля 2019 г.

According to CTV News, citing a source, many of the passengers suffered traumas to their head and neck. According to one of the passengers, as reported by the channel, the sudden turbulence caused people to “go up to the ceiling throughout the plane”.

Update Air Canada #AC33 passenger Michael Bailey says turbulence occurred without warning, “we hit turbulence, it was pretty quick, a lot of people hit the ceiling... must have dropped a 100 ft & everyone went up to the ceiling throughout the plane.” Airlines says 35 people hurt. pic.twitter.com/ZO2mjda89E — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) 11 июля 2019 г.

​While initial reports stated that 25 people were injured, the number has now risen to 35, including one crew member.​

According to an Air Canada spokesperson, as quoted by CTV News, all the injured are receiving medical help.

The Boeing 777-200 reportedly had 270 passengers and 15 crew members on board.