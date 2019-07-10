Putin Tells Oliver Stone About Obama's Failure to Fulfill Agreements on Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with US filmmaker Oliver Stone spoke about the agreements with the then US President Barack Obama regarding Ukraine, which were not implemented by the American side.

“You know, Obama is no longer the president, but, nevertheless, there are certain things that we do not talk about publicly. In any case, I can say that our agreements, which were reached in that telephone conversation were not fulfilled by the American side. I would limit myself to saying this, and would rather not go into details," Putin said in an interview for Stone’s new documentary Revealing Ukraine, which was shown at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy.

Russian President also said in an interview with Stone that Russia and Ukraine will inevitably grow closer and become allies.

Oliver Stone has previously filmed a documentary about Vladimir Putin. "The Putin Interviews," which the director has been making for two years, is based on the conversations between the famous filmmaker and the Russian president and covered a number of issues, including Russia-US ties, crises in Syria and Ukraine and the case of US National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden, among other issues.