Register
14:16 GMT +309 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sputnik

    Kremlin Slams Global Media Freedom Conference for Denying Accreditation to Sputnik, RT

    © Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
    World
    Get short URL
    1071

    The Global Conference for Media Freedom in London earlier denied accreditation for the Sputnik news agency, as well as RT, without providing any explanation for this decision. The officials later accused the media outlets of "spreading of disinformation".

    Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has criticised the conference for denying accreditation for Russian journalists, calling the whole situation absurd.

    "This may be, let me say, a quasi-conference. There cannot be any serious discussion of media freedom when journalists are denied accreditation. I believe this is the brightest illustration of how absurd the things that happen are. Moreover, unfortunately, this absurdity has become regular and chronic in some countries, including the country hosting this event. We can only regret this", Peskov told reporters.

    Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian lower house of Parliament, supported Peskov, accusing the UK government of pursuing a policy of double standards.

    "It is necessary to assume that double standards have now become absolutely obvious in US policy toward media, in UK policy and in other countries' policies", Volodin stated.

    He stressed that restrictions against Sputnik contradicted "all the basic rights and freedoms".

    "All the previously reached agreements stipulate that we have to guarantee the freedom of speech and information disclosure. Our country has always done it and has always emphasised it in its policies. However, as you can see, some countries believe they don't have to comply with international rules, but they are wrong", Volodin added.

    In the meantime, Editor-in-chief of Sputnik and RT Margarita Simonyan has also slammed the British authorities over the controversial move.

    "The UK Foreign Office on why they did not let us attend the conference on speech freedom in London: 'We have not accredited RT and Sputnik because of their active role in spreading disinformation’. Of course, they have not cited a single example of that disinformation", she said in her blog on Telegram.

    Simonyan also recalled how London "sheepishly cleared the post on the Russian origin of the substance used to poison the Skripals".

    "Or how the BBC had been trying to find 'Russian traces' — at least some, any at all — when the yellow vests were protesting in Paris”, she added.

    The conference will be held in London on 10-11 July.

    Russian media outlets have faced numerous attacks over the past several years, including a 2016 resolution by the European Parliament which claimed that RT and Sputnik were major threats to the bloc.

    Some politicians from the EU and the US have accused Russian journalists of interfering in other countries' affairs, but they have not provided any proof. Moscow, for its part, has stressed that the allegations are baseless and absolutely politically motivated.

    Related:

    'Discrimination': Russian Embassy in UK Slams London Refusal to Accredit RT for Media Freedom Conf
    German Intelligence Agency Claims Russia Uses Sputnik, RT as Tools for 'Subtle' Influence
    RT, Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Simonyan Says Outlets Outspoken About Russian State Funding
    Tags:
    Discrimination, accreditation, Margarita Simonyan, Dmitry Peskov, Russia, United Kingdom, Sputnik News, Sputnik, RT
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse