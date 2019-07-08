Trump, Macron Discuss by Phone Moves to Ensure Iran Does Not Obtain Nukes - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed over the phone joint efforts to prevent Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and to end Iranian threatening actions, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today by telephone with President Emmanuel Macron of France," the statement said. "They discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon and to end Iran’s destabilizing behaviour in the Middle East."

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Monday that US will continue to put pressure on Iran until the country ends its nuclear weapons program and violent activities in the region.

Last Sunday Iran announced that it would reduce its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, due to the fact that the nuclear deal member states were unable to save the accord within 60 days. Earlier on Monday, Iran said that it started enriching uranium beyond the limit of 3.67 percent, outlined in JCPOA.