UK Foreign Minister Hunt Says He Doesn't Agree With Ambassador Who Called Trump 'Inept'

In leaked cables to the Foreign Office, UK Ambassador to the US Sir Kim Darroch called US President Donald Trump “inept”, “insecure”, and “incompetent”. In his turn, the US president said that the British envoy "has not served the UK well."

UK Foreign Minister Hunt has said that he doesn't agree with the British ambassador who described US President Donald Trump as “inept”.

Hunt also underscored that London would not allow any disruption in UK-US relations over the leaked memos.

"Of course, I am disappointed that what happened has happened. I don't think it'll be a surprise to anyone in the United States that we have this kind of frank exchanges, and there are different views inside the Foreign Office. But what we will not allow to happen is any interruption in the superb relationship that we have with the United States, which is our closest ally around the world," Hunt said.

He expressed concern over the leak of the ambassador’s memos, stressing the need to find out how this occurred.

Hunt’s remarks come after media reported, citing a UK government official as saying that confidential text messages sent by the UK’s ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, back to London describe Trump as “inept”, “insecure” and “incompetent”.

The cables, which were first published by the Daily Mail newspaper on Saturday, said that Trump was “uniquely dysfunctional and his career could end in disgrace”. In the cables, dating from 2017 to today, Ambassador Darroch also described conflicts within the administration as “knife fights”.

“We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept”, the ambassador said in one memo.

Commenting on the matter, Trump, for his part, reportedly said that “we are not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well”.

“[…] So I can understand it and I can say things about him but I won't bother”, he added.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, in turn, argued that Darroch should be sacked in light of the leakage of sensitive diplomatic cables.

“From the moment Trump was elected this man was the wrong person to be the British ambassador - a globalist in outlook, totally opposed to the Trump doctrine,” Farage told The Daily Mail.

He added that “the comments are wholly unsurprising but for him to speculate about Trump's alleged involvement with Russia shows him to be totally unsuitable for the job and the sooner he is gone the better”.

