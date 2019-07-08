TBILISI (Sputnik) - Hundreds of people have gathered near the building of Georgia's Rustavi 2 broadcaster in Tbilisi to demand that the broadcaster's production director Giorgi Gabunia be fired after swearing at Russian President Vladimir Putin live on television.

On Sunday evening, Gabunia started his program Post Scriptum on Rustavi 2 with a monologue about Putin, using extremely obscene language when talking about the Russian leader.

The people, who have gathered near the building, can be seen throwing eggs and bottles at it.

The broadcaster, in turn, has already issued an official statement, apologizing for the journalist's words.

"First of all, we apologize to the audience because of the fact. We believe that in any situation, a journalist must observe the editorial policy of the channel and the corresponding ethical requirements of high-rated broadcasting even while defending certain values and even in an author's program"б the broadcaster said in a statement, published on its official website in the early hours of Monday.

Rustavi 2 added that the journalist's words did not meet the broadcaster's standards and the issue would be addressed.

"We believe that Giorgi Gabunia's expression is not in compliance with the high standards established by our channel and the TV company's regulatory body will discuss this issue", the statement added.

According to the company, strong and provocative statements can be acceptable only if they comply with the ethic norms of the broadcaster and society as a whole.

The relations between Russia and Georgia have deteriorated over the past weeks after the violent rallies erupted in Tbilisi on 20 June over the Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy.

Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building, demanding the resignation of the parliament speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. As a result, 240 people were injured and more than 300 were detained.

In light of violent anti-Russian protests in Georgia, Vladimir Putin enacted the tightening of national security and obligated the Russian airlines to temporarily stop passenger flights from Russia to Georgia starting from 8 July. It also advised Russian tour operators and agents to suspend sales of tours to Georgia until the ban is lifted.