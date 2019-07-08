Register
03:32 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Georgia's Rustavi 2 television station in Tbilisi

    Georgians Demand Tbilisi TV Host Firing After Swearing, Insulting Russian President on Air (Video)

    © AP Photo / SERGEI CHUZAVKOV
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    TBILISI (Sputnik) - Hundreds of people have gathered near the building of Georgia's Rustavi 2 broadcaster in Tbilisi to demand that the broadcaster's production director Giorgi Gabunia be fired after swearing at Russian President Vladimir Putin live on television.

    On Sunday evening, Gabunia started his program Post Scriptum on Rustavi 2 with a monologue about Putin, using extremely obscene language when talking about the Russian leader.

    The people, who have gathered near the building, can be seen throwing eggs and bottles at it.

    The broadcaster, in turn, has already issued an official statement, apologizing for the journalist's words.

    "First of all, we apologize to the audience because of the fact. We believe that in any situation, a journalist must observe the editorial policy of the channel and the corresponding ethical requirements of high-rated broadcasting even while defending certain values and even in an author's program"б the broadcaster said in a statement, published on its official website in the early hours of Monday. 

    Rustavi 2 added that the journalist's words did not meet the broadcaster's standards and the issue would be addressed.

    "We believe that Giorgi Gabunia's expression is not in compliance with the high standards established by our channel and the TV company's regulatory body will discuss this issue", the statement added.

    According to the company, strong and provocative statements can be acceptable only if they comply with the ethic norms of the broadcaster and society as a whole.

    The relations between Russia and Georgia have deteriorated over the past weeks after the violent rallies erupted in Tbilisi on 20 June over the Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy.

    Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building, demanding the resignation of the parliament speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. As a result, 240 people were injured and more than 300 were detained.

    In light of violent anti-Russian protests in Georgia, Vladimir Putin enacted the tightening of national security and obligated the Russian airlines to temporarily stop passenger flights from Russia to Georgia starting from 8 July. It also advised Russian tour operators and agents to suspend sales of tours to Georgia until the ban is lifted.

    Related:

    Georgia to Hold Proportional Parliamentary Elections in 2020 - Ruling Party Founder
    Silent Expansion: Is Turkey Buying Georgia?
    Georgia Police Release Body Camera Footage Showing Dramatic Rescue of Abandoned Newborn (Video)
    Tags:
    Rustavi-2, protests, insults, Vladimir Putin, TV host, Tbilisi, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse