Register
12:09 GMT +307 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was reached concerning Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 2015.

    What You Need to Know About 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo / Brendan Smialowski
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Almost four years ago, Iran and six international mediators — China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — reached a historic agreement, dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

    The deal, concluded on July 14, 2015, provides for the gradual lifting of the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Iran by the United Nations Security Council, the United States and the European Union in exchange for Tehran's guarantees that the country's nuclear program would remain peaceful.

    Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to long-term restrictions on all uranium enrichment activities, as well as research and development in this area for eight years.

    In particular, Iran was obligated to start phasing out its IR-1 centrifuges, which used to enrich uranium — a nuclear weapons component — over a ten-year period.

    In this context, Tehran pledged to keep no more 5,060 IR-1 centrifuges at the Natanz enrichment facility and promised that excess centrifuges and enrichment-related infrastructure would be kept under a watchful eye of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

    International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) seal on a piece of equipment at one of Iran's uranium enrichment facilities at the Natanz plant, some 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran. (File)
    © AP Photo / Kazem Ghane
    International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) seal on a piece of equipment at one of Iran's uranium enrichment facilities at the Natanz plant, some 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran. (File)

    The deal allows Iran to keep carrying out research and development activities related to the IR-4, IR-5, IR-6 and IR-8 centrifuges without accumulating enriched uranium. The JCPOA permits the country to test up to 30 IR-6 and IR-8 centrifuges after the deal has been in place for eight and a half years.

    Tehran is also obligated to carry out its uranium enrichment activities, including research and development, exclusively at the Natanz facility.

    At the same time, Iran was to convert its fuel enrichment facility in Fordow into a nuclear, physics and technology center. Tehran also promised to reduce its stockpile of low-enriched uranium to 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and keep it that way for 15 years.

    The deal stipulates that an excess amounts of uranium must be sold and delivered to a foreign buyer in exchange for natural uranium.

    All remaining uranium oxide enriched to between 5 and 20 percent will be used to produce fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor.

    Iran will redesign and rebuild a heavy-water reactor in Arak, based on an agreed conceptual design project, using fuel enriched up to 3.67 percent. Iran will redesign the reactor so it would not produce any weapons-grade plutonium. The reactor will support nuclear research for peaceful purposes and radioisotope production for medical and industrial purposes. All spent nuclear fuel from Arak must be exported outside of Iran during the reactor’s entire lifetime.

    Heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, Iran
    © AP Photo / Hamid Foroutan
    Heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, Iran

    Iran will not build additional heavy-water reactors or accumulate heavy water for 15 years. All excess volumes of heavy water will be exported to the international market. Iran must export all spent nuclear fuel from all future and existing power and research nuclear reactors.

    According to the text of the JCPOA, Iran gives the IAEA permission to implement transparency measures, which include the long-term IAEA presence in Iran; IAEA monitoring of uranium ore and uranium concentrate, processed and produced by all Iranian enterprises for 25 years; surveillance of centrifuge rotors and bellows for 20 years; the use of IAEA approved and certified modern technologies and others.

    On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2231, endorsing the JCPOA.

    The IAEA Board of Governors held an urgent session on December 15, 2015, and adopted a resolution prepared by six international mediators guided by the Russian draft. The resolution lays the legal basis for the IAEA verification activities for the JCPOA period.

    On October 18, 2015, the JCPOA came into force. Practical implementation of the nuclear deal began on January 16, 2016.

    This was made possible thanks to the IAEA report confirming that Tehran had brought its nuclear program in line with the Plan of Action.

    In particular, Iran reduced its uranium enrichment capacity at the Natanz plant to 5,060 centrifuges, dismantled all other centrifuges and related infrastructure, placing them into storage under IAEA supervision. The reserves of uranium enriched to 5 percent were reduced to the limit of 300 kilograms, and surplus of uranium was shipped to Russia. Iran also dismantled the active zone of an unfinished heavy water reactor in Arak.

    Unidentified International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors and Iranian technicians are on hand to cut the connections between the twin cascades for 20 percent uranium enrichment at Natanz facility, some 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 20, 2014
    © AP Photo / IRNA, Kazem Ghane
    Unidentified International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors and Iranian technicians are on hand to cut the connections between the twin cascades for 20 percent uranium enrichment at Natanz facility, some 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 20, 2014

    In response to Iran’s implementation of these nuclear measures, the UN Security Council revoked all acting resolutions concerning Iran (some restrictive measures remained in place, but they are introduced through a separate annex to resolution 2231), put in place measures to lift UN sanctions that targeted Iran’s nuclear program (mainly financial sanctions, but also those which affected the interests of third countries), and restrictive measures by the European Union.

    UN Security Council restrictions on the export of all weapons from Iran and on deliveries of seven categories of arms defined by the United Nations Register to Iran were to remain in place until 2020.

    Until 2025, a special "supply line" of nuclear and dual use items to Iran will operate under the relevant lists of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

    The effect of UN Security Council resolution 2231 will last until 2025, and after that the Iranian issue will be taken off the Security Council’s agenda.

    The resolution provides a mechanism for the possible restoration of sanctions in case one of the JCPOA participants considers that Iran is not fulfilling its obligations under the Action Plan. However, the re-imposition of sanctions is possible only if sound arguments are provided to the Joint Commission on the Iran nuclear deal.

    Since the JCPOA was concluded and brought into force, the IAEA has quarterly confirmed strict compliance by Iran with its obligations under the Action Plan, with the last confirmation received on May 31, 2019.

    On June 10, 2019, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano stated that the agency continued to ensure that nuclear materials declared by Iran under the IAEA Safeguards Agreement were not used for improper purposes, and continued "its evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran."

    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, an Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi, File
    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, an Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran

    At the same time, with the arrival of the new US administration, the implementation of the JCPOA faced a serious challenge. Even before his election, US President Donald Trump harshly criticized the agreement, calling it "the worst deal ever" and did not rule out that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, if the deal could not "be fixed."

    In his remarks on Iran strategy on October 13, 2017, Trump once again trashed the JCPOA as the worst deal ever, claiming that the agreement gave Tehran much-wanted sanctions relief in exchange for nothing more than a short-term delay in the development of the country's nuclear program.

    The US president also accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism and preventing international inspectors from properly verifying the country's compliance with the nuclear deal.

    In this context, Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that the United States would withdraw from the JCPOA and restore its Iran sanctions, which were lifted by Washington as part of the nuclear deal. The restrictions target not only Tehran itself but also other countries that continue to do business with Iran.

    The remaining JCPOA signatories slammed the United States' move and reaffirmed their commitment to respect their obligation under the deal with Iran.

    In December 2018, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his regret about Washington's decision to withdraw from the deal and restore the sanctions, saying that it was a serious challenge that it would not help achieve the goals set by the agreement.

    After the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, France, Germany and the United Kingdom decided to create a joint mechanism to continue doing business with Iran even under US sanctions. The three countries announced on January 31 that the mechanism, dubbed Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), had been set up.

    The situation further deteriorated on the one-year anniversary of the US withdrawal from a nuclear deal on May 8 when Iran announced that the country would too cease the implementation of a number of obligations under the JCPOA, in particular those related to restrictions on the stocks of heavy water and enriched uranium.

    Tehran substantiated its decision by arguing that the United States had breached the JCPOA and imposed sanctions, all the while the remaining JCPOA signatories failed to appropriately deal with the situation.

    Sample of enriched uranium
    © AFP 2019 / FARS NEWS
    Sample of enriched uranium

    In this context, Iran gave China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom 60 days to find a way to protect Tehran's interests from Washington's actions, pledging that the country would once again start fulfilling its obligations if the condition was met.

    At the same time, Iran warned that should the remaining JCPOA signatories fail to ensure Iran's protection by the end of the deadline, which expires on July 7, the country was ready to resume the construction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility, which was suspended under the nuclear deal, and renege on uranium enrichment restrictions.

    Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid said on June 28 that the mechanism had been made operational and the first transactions were already underway.

    During the first phase, the mechanism is set to ensure the delivery of medicines, medical equipment and agricultural products, but Tehran wants INSTEX to help the country export oil, which is one of the pillars of the Iranian economy, under the US restrictions.

    On July 1, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed reports claiming that the country's stock of low-enriched uranium exceeded the 300-kilogram (660-pound) limit envisaged by the nuclear deal. IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano confirmed the information on his part that same day.

    The United States then called on Iran to stop the entire enrichment process, and the UN secretary general urged Tehran to continue to fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA.

    French President Emmanuel Macron joined the calls on July 2, calling on Iran to immediately reduce its stock of low-enriched uranium.

    Russia has consistently advocated for maintaining the JCPOA, and expanding economic and financial cooperation with Iran, despite the US sanctions. At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Russia urged Iran on July 2 to show restraint in that situation and respect key provisions of the agreement.

    Lavrov also said that not a single transaction had been carried out with the help of the French-German-UK mechanism as of July 2.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited Washington on July 3 to engage in negotiations and start complying with the JCPOA. The Iranian leader said that the country would be fully implementing the deal once the other parties start doing the same.

    Related:

    France, Germany and the UK Remain 'Fully Committed' to Maintaining the JCPOA
    Iran to Exceed Enriched Uranium Limit Under JCPOA Soon – Reports
    Iranian President Rouhani Calls on US to Return to JCPOA and Resume Negotiations
    Tags:
    United States, uranium enrichment, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 29 June - 5 July
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse