An explosion occurred at a military base in Azerbaijan, killing two servicemen and leaving one severely injured, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence reported on Saturday.

"On the morning of 6 July, an accident occurred in one of the military units. The explosion of a tank shell charge killed two servicemen - Agalarov Amiddin Shakhmaly oglu and Salakhov Samir Chingiz oglu. Mamed Nurlan Ragim oglu was seriously wounded," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the explosion.

No further details have been immediately available.