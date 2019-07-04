United States Files WTO Complaint Over India's Steel Tariffs

The US move comes amid reports indicating that a US delegation will visit New Delhi in the coming days to resume bilateral talks with India on trade tariffs. Washington earlier issued similar complaints against China, the EU and other entities that imposed countermeasures against US economic pressure.

The United States has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation in regards to Indian retaliatory tariffs against US steel and aluminium levies imposed by Washington last year.

The United States imposed 25 per cent and 10 per cent tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, respectively, in March 2018. As one of the largest steel producers in the world, India immediately condemned the move. However, India's retaliatory duties were postponed six times, in view of the trade dialogue between the two countries.

This June, India eventually slapped tariffs on as many as 28 US products in retaliation to high tariffs on imported steel and aluminium imposed by Washington.

Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced their willingness to continue trade talks, as they spoke on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka last week.

After the talks, both leaders expressed hope they would be able to resolve their existing trade disagreements, including in regards to previously introduced tariffs.