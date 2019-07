Vladimir Putin arrives at Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci airport, where he and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation during the Russian President's one-day visit.

Russia's President is expected to hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as well as meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Vladimir Putin and Giuseppe Conte are expected to discuss Russian-Italian cooperation with respect to politics, trade, economics, culture and the humanities, in addition to relevant international issues.

Putin is also due to hold talks with Pope Francis during his Rome visit.

