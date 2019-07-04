Danish Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki's Naked Photoshoot Creates Stir During Wimbledon

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki married retired NBA player David Lee in June; the Danish tennis star reportedly skipped a full-blown honeymoon to take part in Wimbledon.

As the first week of Wimbledon 2019 has tennis fans following news from the courts, Danish tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki, a former world number one, has created a stir ahead of her second round match against Russia’s Veronica Kudermetova.

A naked “body confidence” photoshoot of the lovely blonde dated two years ago has resurfaced, when Caroline daringly stripped for ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue.

In the explicit photoshoot Caroline is shown with nothing but the tennis racket she is brandishing, joining fellow athletic beauties for ESPN’s body issue to celebrate sporty and natural physiques.

At the time Caroline said: “Proud and excited for this one!"

“Thank you ESPN Body for the cover.”

“If I don’t look like a supermodel on the runway, that’s okay because I look good in my own way,” she told the Daily Star at the time.

The Danish tennis player added she refused to stress about how she looks, adding:

“I rarely stand on a scale to be honest.”

“When I stop playing, I’m not going to obsess so much about my weight.”

“It’s going to be more about a healthy lifestyle. It’s more about how I feel.”

Always extremely popular with tennis fans, the buoyant and good-natured Caroline Wozniacki was engaged to Northern Irish golf superstar Rory McIlroy before he broke off their relationship in 2017.

Now the tennis celebrity is married to retired NBA player David Lee; their wedding took place just last month in Tuscany and Caroline reportedly skipped on a full honeymoon to take part in Wimbledon.

Danish tennis celebrity Caroline Wozniacki, 28, won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open. She enters this year’s Wimbledon event ranked as an outsider, as she has failed to replicate her Grand Slam success.

Caroline celebrated a hard-fought 7-6, 6-3 victory over Veronika Kudermetova in round two, gaining revenge for her defeat at the hands of the Russian player in the first round of the French Open last month.

Wozniacki will play Zhang Shuai of China in the third round of Wimbledon.