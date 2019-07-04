Register
03:37 GMT +304 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov delivers remarks during the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, U.S, April 7, 2017

    UNSC Lacks Ideas on Way Out of Libyan Crisis - Russia's Deputy Envoy to UN

    © REUTERS / Stephanie Keith
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council (UNSC) lacks ideas on resolving the conflict in Libya’s Tripoli, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told reporters, following the closed meeting on the recent deadly attack on the Tajoura migrant detention facility in the country.

    "Every delegation is appalled and deeply concerned about the attack, but beside it, there is a stalemate. There is a deficit of ideas on how to get out of this crisis", Safronkov said Wednesday.

    Earlier in the day, the UNSC, at the request of the Peruvian mission, convened to address the airstrike attack on the migrant detention centre, in which at least 44 people were killed.

    Safronkov said that during the closed consultations, diplomats called for the halt in the violence and the launching of a political process, yet did not present concrete plans to tackle the Libyan conflict.

    Council members were briefed by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi who noted that there are currently 27 refugee and migrant centres in the North African country and conditions there are dire.

    "Many UNSC members were shocked by the briefing. There are 27 confirmed detention centres in Libya. Grandi said that the conditions in these facilities are concentration camp-like", Safronkov added.

    On Wednesday, the UNSC failed to issue a press statement condemning the attack on the Tajoura migrant facility because the members did not agree on an element for the press, current UNSC President Gustavo Meza-Cuadro said.

    The UN Stabilization Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said earlier in the day that at least 44 people were killed and 130 severely injured as a result of the airstrike, reportedly carried out by forces loyal to Libyan National Army (LNA) chief Khalifa Haftar, on the Tajoura migrant detention centre.

    On 4 April, Haftar ordered his forces to begin an offensive on Tripoli. Most recently, the LNA Air Force has bombarded the positions of various armed groups in different districts of Tripoli.

    Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the country’s eastern part controlled by the LNA, and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

    Related:

    Air Strike Hits Migrant Detention Facility in Libya's Tripoli, Kills 40, Wounds 80 - Report
    UNHCR Expresses Concern Over Deadly Airstrike on Migration Facility Near Tripoli
    Air Traffic Resumes at Tripoli's Mitiga Airport After Libya Air Strike - Report
    Tags:
    crisis, Libya, UNSC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse