As Baby Dies, Detectives Release Footage of Man Running Away From Home of Murdered Pregnant Woman

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, had been so looking forward to the birth of her son Riley. Pictures of her at her baby shower on social media show she had baked a cake which said on it: “See you soon Riley.”

Detectives investigating the murder of Kelly Mary Fauvrelle in London at the weekend have released CCTV footage of the prime suspect running away from the scene.

Kelly, who was eight months pregnant, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday, 29 June, and her baby survived for several days without her before passing away on in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 July.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman is leading the investigation. He said: "This morning, we heard the sad news that Kelly’s baby son, Riley, has died in hospital. Our thoughts remain with their family. This tragic development makes it even more important that anyone with information comes forward as a matter of urgency.”

​Detectives have now released CCTV footage of a man who walks towards Kelly’s home in Thornton Heath, south London, around 3.15am and then runs in the opposite direction 10 minutes later.

DCI Norman said: "We have released footage as the next step in what has been a fast-paced, and extremely challenging investigation. We need to identify the man shown in the images urgently, even if only to eliminate him from our enquiries. I need to hear from anyone who knows who he is. If this is you, it is imperative that you contact my team immediately.”

An ambulance was called to Kelly’s house around 3.30am but she died of cardiac arrest at the scene after being stabbed several times.

​Her baby was delivered at the scene and survived for four days in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, finally losing his battle for life at 3.10am on 3 July.

Two men - a 37-year-old and a 29-year-old - were arrested on Saturday but have since been released.

DCI Norman said: "A dedicated team of detectives are working day and night on this investigation. We have assured Kelly's family - and I want to assure local residents and the wider public too – that we are doing absolutely everything in our power to find the person responsible."

​He said he was aware of speculation about whether Kelly knew her attacker but said he could not confirm or deny this and said the police were keeping an "open mind".

In 2014 cagefighter Nicholas Leaning was jailed for 19 years after he stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend Lauren Oliver in the stomach when she refused to get an abortion. In that case Lauren and her baby survived.

In 2016 Babur Karamat Raja, 41, was jailed for 18 years for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend Natalie Queiroz after being forced to choose between his conservative Muslim mother's faith and the "love of his life". Both Natalie and the child survived.

In November last year Sana Muhammad, who was heavily pregnant, died at her home in Ilford, east London, after being hit with a crossbow bolt. She died but her child survived.

Her ex-husband Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo faces a retrial for her murder in November, after a jury was unable to reach a verdict earlier this year. He was not the child’s father.