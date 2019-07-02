Register
07:24 GMT +302 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘We Are in a Position to Do Far Worse’: Trump Warns Iran

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In June, US President Donald Trump reportedly called off a military strike against Iran over a downed Global Hawk spy drone. Now, the US president says the decision earned him enough credit to take much tougher action in case of future incidents.

    Trump sent a “warning” to Iran on Monday, a week after he reportedly called off a military strike on Iran over a downed spy drone. Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said his decision earned him a lot of “great capital” inside the US, indicating that he is now in a position to do “far worse, if something should happen.”

    “I was given a lot of credit by most people.  A lot of people gave me of credit,” the president said in his interview.

    “A lot of people said that was a great presidential moment, which was, you know, rather shocking to hear,” he added.

    In June, Trump is reported to have made a last-minute decision not to retaliate using the US military against Iran’s downing of a spy drone. Iran claimed the drone violated Iranian airspace.

    “I made the final decision not to do it,” Trump said. “I built up a lot of great capital, and if something should happen, we're in a position to do far worse by not doing it. But, hopefully, we don't have to do anything.”

    He said again that he does not wish to go to war with Iran, but asserted that Tehran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly denied that it aspires to manufacture its own nuclear weapons.

    “You know, you and I aren't so different in terms of fighting, we want to have peace,” he said, referring to Iran.

    “We want to build our roads and build our schools and build all the things we want to build,” Trump continued, adding, “But, we can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon […] you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon, and you can't let certain other countries have nuclear weapons. It's too devastating.”

    Trump repeated that he wants to negotiate with Iran and make a new deal to replace the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), struck during the  administration of US President Barack Obama. In 2018, Trump unilaterally abandoned the JCPOA treaty, drawing criticism from Iran as well as the other signatories to the historic deal.

    The drone incident culminated a period of rapidly rising tensions between the two nations, as Washington ramped up its military presence in the Persian Gulf, sending ground forces, armored vehicles, bombers and an aircraft carrier strike group to the region. Responding to US policies, Iran demanded that the EU JCPOA signatories provide the nation with a viable trading mechanism to bypass US oil-purchase sanctions. 

    As the EU failed to provide an effective measure in the time determined in the text of the deal, Iran announced that it would resume uranium enrichment past 3.6 percent as per the text of the deal.

    On Monday, Iranian media reported that Tehran had surpassed its uranium stockpile limit of 300 kg (660 pounds), to which the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee responded by accusing Iran of being in violation of a treaty to which it is no longer a participant.

    Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denied the allegations, and provided screenshots of the text of the treaty which Iran used to declare its intent and purpose.

    Related:

    UK Foreign Secretary Rules Out Joining Possible US Strike on Iran Over Nukes - Report
    Iran Has Not Violated JCPOA – FM Zarif
    Iran Will 'Never Be Allowed to Enrich Uranium at Any Level' - Pompeo
    US, Allies 'Will Never Allow Iran to Develop Nuclear Weapons' - White House
    IRGC Commander Vows to ‘Inflict Heavy Costs on the Aggressor’ in Case of Attack on Iran
    Tags:
    threat, Donald Trump, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse