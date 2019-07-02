Afghan Peace: Germany, Qatar to Host Taliban-US Dialogue in Doha - US Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Germany and Qatar have agreed to host an upcoming intra-Afghan dialogue conference in Doha on 7-8 July, according to a statement from Monday US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.

"I want to thank Germany [and] Qatar for agreeing to host the upcoming July 7-8 intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference. This dialogue is an essential element of the four-part peace framework [and] an important step in advancing the Afghan Peace Process", Khalilzad said via Twitter.

The Taliban and the United States are trying to reach a peace deal that will include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and assurances from the Taliban that the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.

The US has said that it seeks a comprehensive deal that also includes a permanent ceasefire and intra-Afghan talks. The Taliban said they do not want to discuss intra-Afghan talks and a ceasefire with the United States.

The Taliban-US peace talks have entered the third day in the Qatari capital of Doha. A Taliban official said earlier that he hoped the talks would be effective.

The insurgents want US troops to leave the country in return for guarantees that it will not harbor foreign militants. Washington wants the Taliban to agree to a permanent ceasefire and enter direct talks with the Afghan government, whom the Taliban consider to be a US puppet.

Last week, spokesman for the movement said that the Taliban hope to reach a peace deal for Afghanistan with the United States within two months.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.