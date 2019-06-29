Register
20:20 GMT +329 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranians use ATM machines of Bank Melli Iran in downtown Tehran, Iran (File)

    Tehran Mocks 'Totally Useless' US Sanctions as Europe's Iran Trade Mechanism Comes Online

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Already tense relations between Tehran and Washington went into a tailspin last week, after President Trump slapped the Islamic Republic with new sanctions and threatened the country with "obliteration" after Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down a US spy drone they said was operating in Iranian airspace.

    The US' new sanctions against Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, eight members of the Revolutionary Guards and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are "totally useless" and "futile," Iranian parliament National Security & Foreign Policy Commission chairman Mojtaba Zonnour has said.

    "They have sanctioned Foreign Minister Zarif, which is, according to international laws, impossible," Zonnour said, as cited by Mehr News. "We will continue our diplomacy," he added.

    "The Leader of the Islamic Revolution is also sanctioned, while he has not travelled to foreign countries after his Presidency and has no banking account," the lawmaker added, noting that the measures intended to cut off Khamenei's "access to financial instruments" were thus completely "futile."

    As for the restrictions against the Revolutionary Guards, which the US previously classified as a 'terrorist group', Zonnour highlighted that the organisation has already been sanctioned repeatedly, saying that "imposing sanctions on IRGC commanders once again is totally useless."

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen near a 3 Khordad system which is said to had been used to shoot down a U.S. military drone
    © REUTERS /
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen near a "3 Khordad" system which is said to had been used to shoot down a U.S. military drone

    Zonnour's remarks followed the official announcement by the European Union late Friday that the European financial settlement mechanism known as INSTEX aimed at bypassing the tough US sanctions against Iran had become operational, with Iran's envoy on the nuclear deal soon confirming that the system was working and transactions are already taking place.

    "France, Germany and the United Kingdom informed participants that INSTEX had been made operational and available to all EU Member States and that the first transactions are being processed," the EU said in a statement.

    Together with the instrument, which some EU countries are joining as shareholders, Iran has set up a legal entity to facilitate trade with Europe, the statement said.

    INSTEX, which stands for 'Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges', is a payments system allowing countries and companies to get around US Iran-related secondary sanctions by allowing for goods and services to be exchanged without the direct transfer of money between Iranian and EU companies. Instead, the mechanism promises to coordinate import and export payments by creating a virtual ledger to offset balances. The mechanism is expected to focus first and foremost on medical goods, agriculture and pharmaceuticals, items which were also targeted as part of the Trump administration's policy of "maximum pressure."

    US officials had previously dismissed INSTEX, saying the mechanism was not commercially viable. Earlier this week, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said he was "very doubtful" that the system would even "be able to actually conduct transactions."

    On Friday, Hook warned that Iran's oil sector would continue to be sanctioned, saying that no waivers to sanctions had been put in place and that the US would "sanction any illicit purchases of Iranian crude oil." China reportedly defied the US warning, with an Iranian oil tanker docking at a chemical complex outside Beijing earlier in the week, with more tankers expected to make their way to the country in the coming weeks. China's foreign ministry said Friday that it "rejects" the US policy of unilateral sanctions and would "not support US policy on bringing Iran's oil exports to zero."

    A picture taken on March 12, 2017, shows an Iranian tanker docking at the platform of the oil facility in the Khark Island, on the shore of the Gulf.
    © AFP 2019 / Atta Kenare
    A picture taken on March 12, 2017, shows an Iranian tanker docking at the platform of the oil facility in the Khark Island, on the shore of the Gulf.

    Relations between Iran and the US began a sharp decline in May 2018, after Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear deal. The move sparked a series of back and forth recriminations, threats and policy decisions, including the classification of portions of one another's armed forces as "terrorists." Last month, the US deployed a carrier strike group to the Middle East citing an 'imminent Iranian threat' to its interests, with the deployment followed by mystery sabotage attacks against six tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman for which no party or country has taken responsibility. Washington blamed Tehran, with Iran forcefully denying any involvement and calling the attacks a provocation by the US and its regional allies.

    On 20 June, the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace force shot down a $130 million US spy drone it said was operating in Iranian airspace with a surface-to-air missile. The US maintains that the drone downed over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz. Last Thursday, President Trump said he had approved airstrikes against multiple targets inside Iran in response to the drone incident, but added that he pulled back at the last minute after being told the strikes would kill 150 Iranians, which he said would not be a "proportionate" reaction to the downed drone. The apparent change of heart has not prevented Trump from threatening to "obliterate" Iran if it attacked "anything American" again.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the US president's threats illegal and tantamount to threats of "genocide," and warned that "whoever begins war will not be the one ending it."

    Related:

    US Senate Rejects Amendment Which Would Impede Trump's Ability to Attack Iran
    Iran to Act Firmly If EU Trade Mechanism INSTEX Fails to Meet Tehran Requirements
    US Quietly Building Anti-Iran Coalition to 'Stand Watch' in Persian Gulf – Reports
    Iranian Deputy FM: Sanctions Against Iran are Sanctions Against Russia and China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Pageant Krasa Rossii-2019 in Moscow
    Pretty as a Picture: 'The Beauty of Russia' Pageant Finds Its Winner
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse