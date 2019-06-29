'Mate, I’m Stoked': Indian PM Modi Opts for Aussie Slang to Caption Pic With PM Morrison

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to favour Aussie English and refer to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a 'mate' as he posted and captioned their recent selfie at the G20 summit, sounding like an Australian native.
"Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!” he posted on Twitter.
Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship! @ScottMorrisonMP https://t.co/RdvaWsqlwY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 29 июня 2019 г.
'Stoked' is a common Australian slang word to express excitement or delight.
The feedback of Twitter users to the post was largely positive.
The tweets of both leaders gained great popularity online and were frequently retweeted.
