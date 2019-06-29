Register
14:11 GMT +329 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    C20 Osaka summit

    G20 Osaka Summit May Have Helped Break The Ice Between Bloc Members

    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    World
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 01

    World leaders finished their two-day G20 program in Osaka. It looks like sideline talks between Trump and Xi, as well as negotiations between the US and Russian leaders may eventually help solve some disagreements between the bloc’s key players.

    Order, harmony and great attention to detail – no matter where you look in Osaka, you would probably notice these three things, which are so typical for Japan. And foreigners visiting this year’s G20 summit may also add remarkable hospitality to the list, as host nation made a great effort to give a warm welcome to world leaders and delegations, as well as to members of the press visiting Osaka.

    ​G20 leaders had a busy schedule on the second day of the summit, but still had time to enjoy local specialties during working lunch, with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe introducing the meals placed in a traditional Shokado Bento box with a serving of sake.

    ​Perhaps, to some degree it was the Japanese hospitality, which helped to ease tensions between the bloc’s most powerful players.

    While the announcement of “truce” in tariff wars between Washington and Beijng was not totally unexpected, Trump’s willingness to take one step further and reconsider restrictions placed earlier by the US on the Chinese tech giant Huawei came a surprise to many.

    ​Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Osaka with Chinese, Indian, French, Canadian, German, Saudi, and other leaders, but it was his 1.5-hour-long dialogue with Donald Trump that attracted most attention. Trump and Putin had a brief informal conversation during last year’s G20 in Buenos Aires, so, judging by the time they spent talking in Osaka, it’s probably safe to assume that there was much more essence in this year’s meeting.

    Trump announced that he had a “tremendous discussion” with Vladimir Putin, while Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov added that “the mood was good and the atmosphere was constructive”. Russia’s top diplomat went into further details, saying that the talks were focused on strategic stability as well as on the situation in Syria, Middle East and Ukraine.

    ​The Osaka summit has concluded with leaders adopting a 13-page declaration, in which they lay out plans to address global economic challenges, fostering growth with strong focus on digital revolution and innovation. The document also describes goals in managing global finance, fighting corruption and inequalities.

    The Group of 20 (G20) was formed in 1999 and is comprised of 19 nations and the EU. Next year’s G20 summit will be hosted by Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

    Related:

    Trump Holds Press Conference As G20 Summit Wraps Up in Osaka (Video)
    Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Final Press Conference at G20 Summit in Osaka (Video)
    Spanish PM Sanchez Explains What Really Happened When Donald Trump ‘Snubbed’ Him at G20
    Tags:
    Osaka, summit, G20
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse