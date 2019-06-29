Lost in Time and Space: Merkel's Awkward Behaviour Prior to Talks With Putin Caught on Camera

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier in the day on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Merkel's somewhat awkward behaviour was caught on camera on Saturday. Upon arriving at the meeting room to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the German chancellor, first, set her watch by Putin's and then attempted to make her way to the wrong side of the meeting table.

​This isn't the first time this month concerns for Angela Merkel's health have been raised. Earlier in the week, while attending an official ceremony to appoint a new justice minister in Berlin, the German chancellor was filmed holding her arms across her chest, while her legs visibly trembling.

And on 18 June, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Merkel was spotted visibly shaking while attending a ceremony in Berlin.