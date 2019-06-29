Trump Holds Press Conference As G20 Summit Wraps Up in Osaka (Video)

US President Donald Trump is talking to the press on Saturday, 29 June at the end of the 14th G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
The G20, or Group of Twenty, is a summit among the 19 nations which have the world’s largest economies and the EU; together they represent more than 80 percent of the world's economic power. Its primary goal is to promote international financial stability.
This year, Japan is hosting the two-day meeting in the city of Osaka.
