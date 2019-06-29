Trump Calls Putin 'Nice Guy', Praises Their Meeting in Osaka

The leaders of the United States and Russia have sat for 1.5-hour talks on Friday in Japan's Osaka on the fringes of the G20 summit.

President Trump has applauded his Friday's meeting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

According to the US President, the meeting was "excellent", adding that President Putin was "a nice guy".

"He is a nice guy, I think. We've had an excellent meeting", Trump told Rossiya-24. "Our two great countries, Russia and the United States, must trade with each other. Yesterday's meeting was great. He [Putin] is an extraordinary man."

Japan is hosting a G20 summit that kicked off on Friday in Japan's Osaka. The Group of 20 (G20) is the annual forum for the leaders and central bank heads of the 19 nations and the EU; it was founded in 1999 as a forum on financial stability, but its agenda has been expanded to include political topics ever since.