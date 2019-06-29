Putin, Macron Discussed Ukraine, Normandy Format Talks at Osaka Meeting - Kremlin

OSAKA (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed Ukraine and the need to re-energize the so-called Normandy Four format of talks on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday.

"They discussed Ukraine and the need to re-energize the Normandy format," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if there was understanding when the next Normandy Four meeting would be held, Peskov said that "there is no understanding yet."

"We need to meet on the working level," Peskov pointed out.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that Paris and Moscow were preparing for the so-called two-on-two meeting between foreign and defence ministers.

"[Putin and Macron] have touched upon bilateral relations, comparing notes on the main [issues]. Macron is a supporter of the idea that trade and economic and cultural relations need an impetus; the Trianon Dialogue should be more effective," Peskov concluded.