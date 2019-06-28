Tea, Ode and Fist Bumps: Top 5 Funny & Heartwarming Moments at First Day of G20 Summit in Osaka

As the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan goes into full swing, a number of eye-catching occurrences that took place at this high-profile event have already attracted the attention of the media and casual observers alike.

Have Thermos, Will Travel

During his appearance at an official dinner at the summit, Putin caught the eye of many online observers by bringing his own white thermos mug along.

How is the story here that Putin is drinking out of some mug and NOT that Trump appears to be having red wine, when it's well known that he's a teetotaller? pic.twitter.com/ZscIkl3QbE — Andrei 🤷‍♂️ (@AndreiCzc) 28 июня 2019 г.

​As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained, the Russian president carries the mug with him because “because he is constantly drinking tea from that thermos“.

No Meddling!

When the Russian and US delegations gathered in their meeting room and opened the floor to journalists for a brief introduction, one of the reporters shouted to Donald Trump to "tell Russia not to meddle in the elections".

Apparently unfazed, Trump turned to Putin and told him "Don't meddle in the election", wagging his finger as the Russian president chuckled in response.

Tri-Lateral Fist Bump

The meeting between US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was off to a peculiar start when the participants, apparently at Trump's prompting, exchanged a fist bump while posing for a photograph.

PM @narendramodi holds trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in #Osaka ahead of formal opening of #G20Summit. pic.twitter.com/AHHaA7b6cC — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 28, 2019

​No Language Barriers

During his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron greeted him in Russian, saying “Privet” (“hi”), which apparently prompted the Russian head of state to refer to Macron using an informal version of the pronoun 'you'.

Ode to EU

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was spotted playing a grand piano during the summit, with the commission's chief spokesman describing this scene as "an ode to the joy of multilateralism".