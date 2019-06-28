Juncker Photographed Playing Grand Piano on G20 Sidelines in Japan's Osaka (Photo)

"An ode to the joy of multilateralism," Schinas tweeted posting the photo depicting Juncker sitting at a grand piano and playing something.
An ode to the joy of multilateralism. #G20OsakaSummit #OsakaG20 pic.twitter.com/1f1EC01qzX— Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) 28 июня 2019 г.
The EU official anthem is based on famous "Ode to Joy" composed by Ludwig van Beethoven in 1823.
The two-day G20 summit kicked off in Japan's Osaka on Friday. The participants are discussing a wide range of issues, including global security, trade relations and global terrorism.
