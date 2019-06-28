Philippine President Duterte Warns 'Sons of B**ches' Against Impeaching Him

Duterte, who is widely known for his crude remarks, this time used stern language amid accusations that he is siding with Beijing with respect to an incident on 9 June, when a Chinese vessel sank a Filipino fishing boat inside Manila’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned his opponents against attempts to impeach him, adding that they may end up finding themselves behind bars.

“Me? Will be impeached? I will jail them all. Try to do it and I will do it. Son of a b**ch. I am challenging you to do it. You really want to force my hand into it? Okay. You sons of b**tches, do it. Yes. File it”, he told reporters.

Earlier, critics accused Duterte of breaching the constitution and made it clear that he should be impeached over his stance on the 9 June incident which saw a Filipino fishing boat being sunk by a Chinese ship.

Duterte insisted that it was an accident rather than a case of deliberate ramming, also denying the presence of Chinese fishermen inside the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), something which is in line with Beijing’s position on the matter.

Twitter users, meanwhile, have been almost unanimous in poking fun at the Philippine president's latest remarks, with many drawing parallels between Duterte's behaviour and that of US President Donald Trump.

Some, however, described Duterte as a “nice man” and praised his “excellent sense of humour”.