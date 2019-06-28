Register
18:11 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    RQ-4

    Iran Files Complaint With UN Over Airspace Violation by US Drone

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    3332

    On 20 June, Iran said that it had downed a US surveillance drone flying over Hormozgan Province after it violated the country's airspace. The US Central Command claimed, in turn, that the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

    Iran has formally lodged a complaint to the UN in connection with its airspace's violation by a US unmanned aerial vehicle earlier this month, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reports.

    “The complaint was filed to the UN Security Council over the aggression against our airspace by the American drone. […] The complaint states that Tehran reserves the right to respond firmly if the US repeats the violation," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Gholamhossein Dehghani was quoted by Tasnim as saying.

    The move comes after the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said last week that that they had brought down a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan Province because it violated the country's airspace.

    The US Central Command has, for its part, said that the unmanned aerial vehicle was hit while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

    IRGC Commander-in-Chief, Major General Hossein Salami, said that the downing of the drone was a "clear message" to Washington that Tehran would "react strongly" to any aggression.

    Ali Larijani, speaker of Iran's parliament, for his part, warned that the US military will get an even "stronger" response if it dares to violate Iran's borders.

    "The downing of the American drone was an experience for them not to violate our borders. But, if they do it, the Armed Forces will give them a stronger reaction," Larijani said, as quoted by PressTV.

    The incident further exacerbated already strained ties between Iran and the US , with President Donald Trump taking to the Twitter shortly after to announce that he halted a military strike against three sites in Iran 10 minutes before it was set to be carried out upon learning that some 150 Iranians would die in the attack.

    Earlier, the United States boosted its military presence in the Persian Gulf in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton said was "a clear and unmistakable signal to the Iranian regime that any attack on the interests of the United States or [its] allies will be met with ruthless force."

    At the same time, US President Donald Trump has said that he hopes to avoid a war with Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the US but will continue to resist its pressure.

    Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been simmering since Trump announced the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, also saying that he would reinstate harsh economic sanctions against Iran. A year later, the Islamic Republic signalled that it is suspending some of its obligations under the Iran deal.

    Related:

    Rouhani Tells Macron Iran Will Respond Decisively to Repeated Violation of Borders by US
    Trump Says Hopes Iran Leadership Stays, Does Well and Talks to US Decently
    Baghdad Will Not Allow US to Use Iraqi Territory for Attack on Iran - Iraqi President
    Tags:
    complaint, drone, United States, iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse