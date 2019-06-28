Register
16:57 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    C20 Osaka summit

    Osaka on Lockdown as World Leaders Attend Annual G20 Summit

    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    World
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 0 0

    Most major roads and some public transit routes are on lockdown in Osaka, Japan as G20 leaders, their delegations, and thousands of journalists are in town for the bloc’s annual summit.

    The view from the 23rd floor of a high-rise building in central Osaka is stunning, but on this Friday morning the city looks unusually quiet. Most major roads are blocked with hundreds of police guarding G20 summit venues and hotels where official delegations and media crews are staying.

    While Osaka’s downtown looked almost completely deserted in the morning, unprecedented security measures were in place around the G20 venue, located on one of the islands in the Osaka harbour. Hundreds of police agents checked shuttle buses at least twice before they approached the convention centre.

    Local Osaka companies used the G20 to showcase their products and services to thousands of visitors at the summit’s media centre alongside big corporations. The exhibition is dedicated largely to what Japan is famous for – innovation, cutting edge technology and robotics.

    “As you might know, robotics programming is already compulsory in middle schools in Japan, and from next year, from 2020, programming will be compulsory in primary schools as well.” – says Alex Groms, sales section chief at the Osaka-based Artec company, which specialises in educational toys, Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics - "It's an incredible opportunity for us to present the most advanced educational materials here at the G20. It was the request of the organisers to allow us to participate in this particular fair."

    The Japanese also say that Osaka is particularly famous for its cuisine, whether it’s takoyaki, okonomiyaki, or other snacks. All these dishes were prepared for each visitor at the dining hall of the media. centre.

    The English-language Japan News website reported just a few days ago that the country’s food exports in 2019 are likely to meet the 1-trillion-yen annual target, which was set by Shinzo Abe’s government. And it’s possible, that with the global G20 coverage by the international media, the Japanese cuisine will gain even more popularity worldwide.

    C20 Osaka summit
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    C20 Osaka summit

    The 14th G20 summit is the first meeting of the bloc's leaders to be hosted by the Land of the Rising Sun. This year’s event revolves around issues such as the global economy, trade and investment, innovation, environment and energy, as well as women’s empowerment, employment and health – all subtopics of the sustainable development theme.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held a number of meetings in Osaka on the first day of the G20 summit, including talks with Donald Trump and sideline negotiations in Russia-India-China (RIC) and BRICS formats.

    The Group of 20 (G20) is the annual forum for the leaders and central bank heads of the 19 nations and the EU; it was founded in 1999 as a forum on financial stability, but its agenda has been expanded to include political topics ever since.

    Tags:
    G20, Osaka, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse