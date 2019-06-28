UK Train Passenger Told Mother ‘I’ve Done Something Wrong’ After Stabbing Father in Front of Son, 14

Lee Pomeroy, who was stabbed to death on the eve of his 52nd birthday, was on his way into London on 4 January to "spend some quality time together" with his son before the boy went back to school after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The mother of a man accused of murdering train passenger Lee Pomeroy has told the trial how her son rang her a few hours afterwards and said: “Something has happened. I’ve done something wrong.”

© Photo : Family handout Lee Pomeroy

At the Old Bailey on Thursday, 27 June, Ingrid Robertson said Darren Pencille, 36, appeared to be crying and hung up the phone without explanation.

Mr Pencille, from Farnham, Surrey, denies murdering Mr Pomeroy, who was stabbed 18 times shortly after a train left Guildford, an affluent commuter town just south of London around 1pm on 4 January.

Here's the argument on the train which led to Lee Pomeroy being stabbed to death by Darren Pencille in front of the victim's son https://t.co/U4uHk2OFps pic.twitter.com/DgdNvw2A1f — CourtNewsUK (@CourtNewsUK) 26 June 2019

​Mr Pencille got off the train at Clandon station and a witness, Rowena Dodwell, told the trial she saw a “dark-skinned” man with a shaven head and a black beard walking down the road carrying a jacket, climbing over a gate into a field and then returning without the jacket.

She said she asked him if he was okay and he replied: “I’ve just been in an accident. I have to get back to work.”

Mrs Dodwell said: “I wouldn’t say he looked panicked but….he was sweating profusely.”

Later that evening, around 9.10pm, Mr. Pencille rang his mother.

She told police he said: “Something has happened. I’ve done something wrong” and then hung up.

Dad was stabbed to death after 'special needs' quip https://t.co/w77E3z4NoY — CourtNewsUK (@CourtNewsUK) 27 June 2019

​Mrs Robertson said he rang again at 10.12pm and, during a call which lasted only 25 seconds, appeared to be crying as he said: “I love you.”

Jason Rouse QC, counsel for Mr Pencille, asked her if her son had ever been treated for his mental health.

She said he was, when he was in his 20s, and added: “I was told he was a paranoid schizophrenic.”

Mrs Robertson said he was admitted to hospital because of the illness and she said he hated crowds, especially on public transport or in shops.

“He’s not very good [in crowds]. He thought people were looking at him or wanted to do something to him,” she said.

Earlier this week the jury was shown CCTV footage from the train which was taken in the moments before Mr Pomeroy suffered stab injuries in the “quick and frenzied attack” which was witnessed by his 14-year-old son, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The video showed the men arguing before Mr Pomeroy followed Mr Pencille into another carriage, where he was stabbed.

Witness says he saw the pair “fighting each other...they were both grabbing each other.” Family of Lee Pomeroy are visibly emotional in court as Darren Pencille’s defence lawyer discusses the accusation of alleged racism. Witness says he did not hear Pencille threaten to kill. — Sarah Hajibagheri (@SaraHajibagheri) 26 June 2019

The boy said he saw his father exchange words with the stranger and added: "The guy said 'Come on, get off at the next station' and my dad took that as a threat and got up with a clenched fist."

The boy said: "I could hear them shouting at each other. I don't remember seeing when the fight started. I think I could hear them shouting. I looked behind again. I see them punching each other."

Mr Rouse has told the jury the defendant did not deny stabbing Mr Pomeroy but would be arguing he was acting in self-defence.

Mr Pencille has admitted possessing a bladed article but denies murder. His girlfriend, Chelsea Mitchell, 27, denies assisting an offender.

The trial continues.