Putin, Trump Hold Brief Conversation Before Family Photo for G-20 Summit in Osaka

Putin also exchanged several words with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud ahead of the photo shoot.
Путин и Трамп вместе пришли на церемонию фотографирования pic.twitter.com/XL6XMCQpAc— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) 28 июня 2019 г.
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the summit at 02:00 p.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday. Earlier, US President said that he is looking forward to meeting with his Russian counterpart.
