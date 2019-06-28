Putin, Trump Meet on the Sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka (VIDEO)

The presidents have already managed to have a brief "on-the-go" exchange before participating in a family photo shoot ahead of the summit, which will begin later on Friday.

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, is taking place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Last year, Trump called off a planned meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, following a naval incident in the Sea of Azov, when three ships from the Ukrainian Navy breached Russia's border, entered Russian territorial waters that were temporarily closed and began moving towards the Kerch Strait. The vessels were detained after failing to respond to a lawful demand to stop. Moscow then condemned the incident as a provocation on Kiev's part.

This month, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said that Trump was looking forward to meeting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.