Spanish Police Find Cocaine in Luggage of Brazilian Airman Heading to G20 Summit - Reports

An Aeronautics sergeant, identified as Sgt. Manoel Silva Rodrigues, was arrested in Seville, Spain, after he departed from Brazil; he was reportedly on “a mission to support the presidential trip” in Japan, according to Brazil’s Air Force website.

Spanish police arrested on Tuesday a member of Brazil’s Air Force who was set to attend the G20 summit in Osaka after allegedly finding that his luggage contained 86 pounds of cocaine, the Brazilian Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday.

Brazil's President Bolsonaro reacted to the incident via Twitter saying that it was “unacceptable.” The Brazilian leader also urged to conduct a probe adding that his country "will not tolerate such disrespect".

​A police inquiry has been established to determine all circumstances of the case.

This comes at a time when the world leaders are heading to Osaka, Japan for the G20 Summit that has kicked off on Friday. The key international political figures are expected to discuss a US-China trade war, as well as other pressing issues such as pollution and climate change.