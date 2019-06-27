Register
12:01 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tenzin Gyatso, known as the 14th Dalai Lama.

    Dalai Lama Says Donald Trump 'Lacks Moral Principle', 'Europe is for Europeans' in Interview

    © Sputnik / Nina Alekseyeva
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Dalai Lama relinquished his role as political leader of the Tibetan exile government in 2011, while remaining a spiritual figurehead for the Tibetan people.

    As he approaches his 84th birthday on 6 June, the Dalai Lama was interviewed by the BBC at his residence in the mountains, in the town of McLeod-Ganj near Dharamshala in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

    In the interview, the spiritual leader opened up on a diverse array issues with his trademark candour and quirky, down-to-earth humour.

    China

    There haven't been talks between the Dalai Lama’s representatives and China for many years.
    The Dalai Lama said in the interview he'd had had some discussions with retired Chinese officials in the past few years, but to no avail. China's President Xi Jinping had yet to request a meeting with him.

    Trump

    Regarding relations with the current US administration, the Dalai Lama says that despite being open to a meeting with Donald Trump, who is close to China's President Xi Jinping, the US President has never asked for one.

    He also offered a rather scathing opinion of the 45th president's time in office as defined by a "lack of moral principle".

    "When he became president he expressed America first. That is wrong," the Dalai Lama said.

    He also cited concerns regarding the withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and the migrant crisis. In a reference to the situation on the US-Mexico border, the spiritual leader said:

    "When I saw pictures of some of those young children, I was sad."
    "America... should take a global responsibility."

    UK, Brexit

    Guided by his global outlook on the world, the Dalai Lama touched upon Brexit, saying he is "an admirer of the European Union", and pointing out that global partnerships have been instrumental in defusing major conflicts.

    The Dalai Lama opened up on the acute problem of immigration and refugees.

    In a speech last year, he noted that refugees residing in the European Union should eventually return home, adding "Europe is for Europeans". In the latest interview, the Dalai Lama reiterated this sentiment.

    "European countries should take these refugees and give them education and training, and the aim is return them to their own land with certain skills," he said.

    The final goal, according to him, is to help rebuild the countries people have fled. When asked his opinion if some refugees expressed an unwillingness to leave Europe and go back to their home countries, he responded:

    "A limited number is OK, but the whole of Europe [will] eventually become Muslim country, African country - impossible," he said.

    Women

    When a reference was made in the interview to a remark made by the monk in 2015, when he said that if he was succeeded by a female Dalai Lama she would have to be attractive, he reaffirmed his belief that beauty matters just as much as brains.

    "If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive," he chuckled.

    The Dalai Lama was forced to flee his home of Tibet in 1959 when China introduced troops to the region. He subsequently sought refuge in India and for six decades has been living in exile in Dharamsala with some 10,000 Tibetans. While he "formally" stepped down from political responsibilities in 2011, as the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, he has continued to be their figurehead.

    Related:

    Dalai Lama's Reincarnation Must Comply With Chinese Laws, Beijing Says
    Dalai Lama Minimizes Activity While Recovering From Chest Infection (PHOTO)
    EXCLUSIVE: Dalai Lama Says Russia is a Bridge Between East and West
    Tags:
    Xi Jinping, India, China, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Dalai Lama, Tibet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years Since We've Lost Michael Jackson, One of the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse