Internet Users Vote for Best Entries in Andrei Stenin Contest

MOSCOW, Rossiya Segodnya press service announced that the vote for the contest’s best photograph will be open until 31 July at 11:59 pm Moscow time. Anyone who has an account on VKontakte, Facebook, Twitter or the Chinese platform Weibo can vote.

Internet users will be able to join the jury of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest by picking a picture in the contest website’s online vote, launched to determine the most popular entry. The results of the online vote will be announced on 1 August; the photographer of the internet’s favourite entry will be awarded a certificate.

Together with the international exhibition tour, the online vote has become a contest tradition. Held for the fourth year in a row, it showcases the global audience’s growing interest in photography as well as the quality of the contest, said Oksana Oleinik, curator of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest and head of the Visual Projects Service at Rossiya Segodnya.

“The modern flow of information is a global world of visual imagery that does not need to be translated in order to be interpreted,” she said. “The number of people who appreciate photography grows every year, and the audience is becoming more selective. What they want to see is not just a colourful image, but rather the story behind it. The online vote always creates intrigue – will internet users make the same choice as the professional jury? In early August, we will find out the audience’s shortlist favourites, while in September, we will learn the names of the winners selected by the professional international jury. Of course, we will also reveal the biggest secret of all – the name of the Grand Prix winner.”

In September, a ceremony will be held in Moscow to announce the winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest. Also, the contest photo exhibition will open and the winning entries will be featured in a world tour.

About the Contest

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers; talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to the people and events around us.

In 2019 the general media partners of the contest include the news website Vesti.Ru and the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel. The international information partners of the contest include Sputnik International Information Agency and Radio, Askanews Information Agency, Independent Media Holding, Notimex News Agency, ANA News Agency, RT channel and website, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), China Daily website, PNA news agency, AlYoum AlSabee newspaper and website, The Paper website, Al Mayadeen media network, Prensa Latina Information Agency, The Nation media group and Renminwang website. The industry partners supporting the contest are the Russian Photo and Photo-study.ru websites, School of Visual Arts, Academy of Photography, the YOung JOurnalists information portal, National Geographic Russia magazine, the Contrastes magazine, the Fotoargenta magazine, the All About Photo website, Cuartoscuro magazine, Delhi Photography Club, EYE Photo magazine and PhotON festival as an international partner.