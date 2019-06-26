Day One of NATO Defence Ministers Meetings in Brussels: Jens Stoltenberg Holds Presser

Meetings of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) ministers of defence is taking place in the Belgian capital on 26-27 June, a little more than a month before the 2 August deadline, when Washington's full withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia is supposed to take effect.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference on the first day of defence ministers' meetings of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels on 26 June.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, which led Donald Trump to impose additional sanctions on Tehran.

