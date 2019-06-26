Register
14:31 GMT +326 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Running Naked Through A Supermarket And Other Crazy Things Happening As Heatwave Hits Europe

    © AFP 2019 / Kenzo Tribouillard
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    At least three people have died as a heatwave - with temperatures of at least 40 degrees Celsius - hits Europe. The hot weather is linked to what is known as the Saharan Bubble phenomena.

    Three swimmers have died on separate beaches in southern France in the last few days, according to news outlet LCI.

    One of them was a 70-year-old man who apparently suffered a cardiac arrest due to the “thermic shock” of jumping into cold water on a broiling hot day.

    ​A 2,000 mile wide plume of hot air has been blown north from the deserts of Africa and is due to reach the UK later this week.

    The heatwave has sparked some very odd behaviour elsewhere in Europe.

    Germany

    A 32-year-old German man in Hemer, near Düsseldorf, stripped off and ran naked through the freezer section of a supermarket.

    Speed restrictions have been placed on the autobahns - which are usually unlimited - as the unusually warm weather raises the risks of blow-outs as the hot tarmac shreds car and lorry tyres.

    On Tuesday, 25 June, a forest fire was raging north of Cottbus in Brandenburg state.
    The fire was especially dangerous because of the risk of unexploded ammunition left in the area, which is home to a NATO military training range.

    Italy

    Bears and other animals at Rome Zoo have been given special ice lollies designed to cool them down.

    In the seaside town of Eloro in Sicily 41 cars were destroyed by flames after a fire broke out in tinder-dry bushes close to a beach car park.

    France

    On Monday, 24 June, the French government suspended exams for 14- and 15-year-olds because of the heat.

    ​Responding to accusations from the Opposition that they were over-reacting, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said: "This isn't scaremongering. I'm asking everyone to take responsibility for themselves, their family and their neighbours and to avoid a backlog in emergency rooms due to people taking unnecessary risks."

    In 2003 a heatwave killed 15,000, mostly elderly, people.

    Paris has opened its public parks at night to allow residents without air conditioning to sleep in the cooler, open air.

    ​The city of Lyon has created maps showing people where they can escape the heat, like air-conditioned museums and pools.

    But Aude Lemonsu, who heads up Meteo-France's research centre, said air conditioning was exacerbating the heat in urban areas.

    Mr Lemonsu said: "The more you use air conditioning in buildings, the more you heat the outside air.” 

    Spain

    TV weather presenter Silvia Laplana riffed on the Game Of Thrones catchphrase "Winter is coming."

    ​"El infierno (Hell) is coming," she tweeted on Sunday, 23 June, alongside a weather map.
    A stifling 45 degrees is expected on Friday in the Catalan city of Girona, and 44 degrees in Zaragoza at the weekend. 

    ​Five northern provinces were placed on an orange high alert for a heatwave on Wednesday, 26 June, with another five to be added by the weekend.

    Poland

    Poland has also been experiencing high temperatures this month, which has led to 42 people drowning as they tried to cool off in rivers and the sea.

    There has also been a surge in use of air conditioning, which led power generator PSE to warn of record rates of electricity demand.

    Tags:
    Germany, France, heatwave
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years Since We've Lost Michael Jackson, One of the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse