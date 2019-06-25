Register
23:16 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Castle Bravo nuclear test

    Poll: One-Third of Americans Support Preemptive Nuclear Strike on North Korea

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    525

    A recent poll of US citizens found shocking support for a preemptive nuclear strike against North Korea, with one-third of all respondents endorsing it. Supporters of US President Donald Trump were “particularly likely” to support a nuclear strike.

    The US is the only country to have ever used nuclear weapons in war - two bombings of major Japanese cities in August 1945 killed over 200,000 Japanese civilians. If a new poll conducted by YouGov and the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is any indicator, the American appetite for what the pollsters called “atomic attraction” still burns as bright as a mushroom cloud.

    Intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from the Kapustin Yar
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    ‘Peace on More-Favorable Terms’: Pentagon War Plans Include Limited Nuclear Weapons Use

    The online February poll asked 3,000 Americans about six possible scenarios for a nuclear exchange between the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), with variables including the probability that Pyongyang would be able to retaliate to a US strike and the deaths the two sides would suffer, both civilian and military.

    While two-thirds of the respondents wouldn’t support a preemptive attack on North Korea if it had a missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon to US shores, nearly one in three would.

    “For many of these hawks, support for an attack, even in a preventive war, does not significantly decrease when the story says that the United States would use nuclear weapons that are expected to kill 1 million North Korean civilians,” authors Alida Haworth and Scott Sagan of Stanford University and Benjamin Valentino of Dartmouth College wrote in a report on the study. 

    “As we have previously found, the US public exhibits only limited aversion to nuclear weapons use and a shocking willingness to support the killing of enemy civilians,” they wrote.

    The mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, New Mexico. July 16, 1945
    © AP Photo / File
    ‘Fewer But Newer’: SIPRI Report Finds Amount of Nuclear Weapons on Decline, But Getting Modernized

    The poll was conducted by giving respondents one of six fake news stories about a “surprise North Korean missile test” and the responses being weighed by Pentagon brass and White House leaders, then asking them about how they would respond to that course of action:

    The six scenarios were:

    1. A US conventional airstrike has a 90% chance of succeeding, with a 10% chance the DPRK could retaliate, but only against US troops and South Korea. The strike could result in the deaths of 13,500 American servicemembers and 305,000 South Koreans, as well as 5,000 North Korean civilians and 10,000 military personnel.
    2. Same as above, but North Korea also has a 10% chance to retaliate against three US cities, which would kill 300,000 Americans.
    3. A US conventional airstrike has only 50% chance of succeeding, giving a 50% chance of retaliation against three US cities. Same death tolls as above.
    4. A US nuclear strike has a 90% chance to be effective, with 5,000 North Korean civilians and 10,000 military personnel dying.
      A projectile is launched by a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operated by the US Marines during a live fire exercise as part of the Philippines-US amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at Crow Valley in Capas town, Tarlac province, north of Manila. (File)
      © AFP 2019 / TED ALJIBE
      US Signed Over $1 Billion in Missile Contracts Since INF Treaty Withdrawal
    5. Same as option 4, but with an additional 1 million North Korean civilians and 100,000 military personnel being killed.
    6. The US attack is not pre-emptive, but in response to an attack on a US Navy ship off the coast of Korea.

    Respondents were asked whether they would prefer to carry out the attack scenario presented as well as if they would approve of such an attack, regardless of their preference, if the US president ordered it. They were also given the opportunity to explain their preference or approval in their own words.

    “In all of the preventive war scenarios, the majority of respondents preferred not to strike, instead of launching a large-scale US conventional or nuclear attack,” the study found.

    However, in the sixth scenario, when a US Navy ship was attacked first, 52% preferred and 59% approved of a massive US conventional retaliation against North Korea -  a phenomenon the authors dubbed “rallying around the flag.”

    Members of the 17th Fires Brigade from Ft. Lewis fire two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rockets simultaneously in a training exercise at Yakima Training Center Nov. 1, 2007 in Yakima, Wash.
    © AP Photo / The News Tribune, Peter Haley
    ‘Enrichment of the War Makers’: US Army Seeks New Weapons for ‘High Intensity’ Battles

    Finally, respondents were asked whether they favored or opposed US President Donald Trump, the death penalty and whether they believed in the effectiveness of the US missile defense network.

    Those who felt the death penalty was an appropriate punishment for convicted murderers were also more comfortable with a US attack on DPRK. “Such a belief may reflect the retributive nature of some respondents, which existing research has found to increase willingness to support the use of torture and war,” the authors said.

    However, “the most disturbing finding in the poll appears in the US nuclear strike scenarios,” they said. When the number of North Korean casualties increased from 15,000 to 1 million, pro-death penalty respondents increased their support for the attacks by 11%. 

    The responses provided by these persons are illuminating: “It’s our best chance of eliminating the North Koreans,” one said. Another simply stated they supported the attacks “to end North Korea.”

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 12, 2019. This was the first mission of the Bomber Task Force deployed to U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in order to defend American forces and interests in the region.
    © Staff Sgt. Ashley Gardner
    Nuclear-Capable Bombers Spotted Flying in Persian Gulf Amid US-Iran Spat Over Lost Drone - Reports

    For those who opposed the death penalty, their approval of the strikes fell as the death toll rose, from 26% to 7%.

    Among all scenarios, 44% of Trump supporters supported an attack on the DPRK, compared to 8% of non-Trump supporters.

    “The polls also highlight, for better or worse, a strong retributive streak in US public opinion,” the scientists wrote, “and the data confirm that some Americans lack any sense of a nuclear taboo, and some appear to hold a kind of atomic attraction.”

    “The results also display how poorly informed the public is about nuclear weapons, missile defense, and North Korea,” the report noted, calling for “a renewed effort at mass public nuclear education.”

    Related:

    DPRK Trying to Bring US Back to Negotiating Table by Firing Missiles - Scholar
    DPRK Says Giving Up Missile Launches Means Giving Up Self-Defence - Report
    Tags:
    missile test, North korea, Poll, preemptive strike, Nuclear War, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse