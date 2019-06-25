Reckless US Policies Towards Iran Might Devastate Whole Security System in Middle East - Russia

Earlier this week, Washington imposed a new round of sanctions on Tehran after the Iranian military downed an American drone, stating it had violated the country's borders.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, since withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action the US has been escalating tensions by making baseless accusations against Iran and building up pressure with new rounds of sanctions.

"The US authorities should consider what the results of their reckless course towards Iran could be. It is fraught with not only destabilisation of the Middle East, but could also undermine the entire system of international security", the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The latest conflict between the US and the Islamic Republic was caused by the downing of the unmanned aircraft on Thursday, which, according to Tehran, entered Iranian airspace. At the same time, the United States has insisted that the drone was operating above neutral waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

​President Donald Trump claimed that the US Armed Forces had planned to conduct a retaliatory strike against Iran, but he'd stopped it just ten minutes before the launch when the data revealed that at least 150s Iranians would be killed during the operation.

The US previously deployed 1,000 additional troops and an aircraft carrier group near Iran's borders to oppose Tehran in the region.

Washington has also accused Iran of attacking several oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this month, while the Islamic Republic stressed it has no links with those incidents.