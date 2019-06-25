Register
17:10 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US military (File photo).

    Reckless US Policies Towards Iran Might Devastate Whole Security System in Middle East - Russia

    CC BY 2.0 / The US Army
    World
    Get short URL
    4333

    Earlier this week, Washington imposed a new round of sanctions on Tehran after the Iranian military downed an American drone, stating it had violated the country's borders.

    According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, since withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action the US has been escalating tensions by making baseless accusations against Iran and building up pressure with new rounds of sanctions.

    "The US authorities should consider what the results of their reckless course towards Iran could be. It is fraught with not only destabilisation of the Middle East, but could also undermine the entire system of international security", the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

    The latest conflict between the US and the Islamic Republic was caused by the downing of the unmanned aircraft on Thursday, which, according to Tehran, entered Iranian airspace. At the same time, the United States has insisted that the drone was operating above neutral waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

    ​President Donald Trump claimed that the US Armed Forces had planned to conduct a retaliatory strike against Iran, but he'd stopped it just ten minutes before the launch when the data revealed that at least 150s Iranians would be killed during the operation.

    The US previously deployed 1,000 additional troops and an aircraft carrier group near Iran's borders to oppose Tehran in the region.

    Washington has also accused Iran of attacking several oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this month, while the Islamic Republic stressed it has no links with those incidents.

    Related:

    Trump Ramps Up Sanctions On Iran, UN Calls It A Violation Of Human Rights
    Trump Canceled Iran Strike, But Sanctions Still Threaten Lives
    Trump Says He Does Not Need Congressional Approval to Strike Iran
    Russian Military Has Info Downed US Drone Violated Iranian Airspace - Security Council Secretary
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, US-Iran Relations, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse