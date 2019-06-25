Trump Waiting For Opportunity to Meet Putin at G20 in Japan - Bolton

Last week, Donald Trump said he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka later this month, stressing the need to build good relations with both Moscow and Beijing.

US President Donald Trump is looking forward to meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the side-lines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, later this month, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov also said that Moscow assumes that a Trump-Putin will likely take place at the upcoming G20 summit set for 28-29 June.

In an earlier interview with Fox News, Trump said he would hold a meeting with Putin on the margines of the gathering.

